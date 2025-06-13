Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 4.25 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.80 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.45 cent at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.92 cent at $3.10 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.08 cent at $1.09 a pound.

