Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 6.25 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.41 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 1.12 cents at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.3 cent at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.48 cent at $1.04 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.