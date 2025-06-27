Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 4.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 4.5 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 12.25 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 3.75 cents at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 4.33 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.35 cents at $3.08 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 1.45 cents at $1.13 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.