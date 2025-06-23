Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.54 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 3 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.23 cent at $2.09 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.45 cents at $3.03 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $1.13 a pound.

