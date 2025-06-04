Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.44 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.87 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 2.03 cents at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.45 cents at $3.04 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.38 cent at $1.05 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.