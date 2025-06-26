Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 1 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.59 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.17 cent at $2.09 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.6 cent at $3.03 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $1.12 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.