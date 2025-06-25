Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.5 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.11 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 4 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 7.75 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 1.22 cents at $2.09 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.07 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.75 cent at $1.13 a pound.

