Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.67 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 2.28 cents at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.92 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.6 cent at $1.13 a pound.

