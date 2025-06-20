Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 4.75 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 3.25 cents at $10.78 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.32 cent at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.13 cent at $3.04 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $1.12 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.