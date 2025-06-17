Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 4.75 cents at $5.41 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.79 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 1.5 cents at $10.71 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.88 cent at $3.09 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $1.12 a pound.

