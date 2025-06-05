Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 3.83 cents at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 4.43 cents at $3.09 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.62 cent at $1.05 a pound.

