Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 11.25 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 1 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 2.25 cents at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.65 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.43 cent at $2.99 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $1.05 a pound.

