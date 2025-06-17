Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.49 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 8 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 1 cent at $10.74 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 5.2 cents at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 6.35 cents at $3.03 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.45 cent at $1.12 a pound.

