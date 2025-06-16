Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.37 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 10.75 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.70 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 2.77 cents at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.78 cents at $3.11 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 1.9 cents at $1.12 a pound.

