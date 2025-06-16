Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 6.5 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 8.5 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.89 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 3.75 cents at $10.73 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.73 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.7 cents at $3.08 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.68 cent at $1.10 a pound.

