Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 2.75 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 2.75 cents at $5.46 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 5 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.72 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.12 cents at $3.05 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $1.05 a pound.

