Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 1 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 1 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 4 cents at $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.3 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 2 cents at $3.10 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 2.33 cents at $1.10 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.