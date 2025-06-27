Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3.5 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 5.25 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 7.5 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 1.25 cents at $10.24 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.08 cent at $2.09 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.4 cent at $3.04 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.68 cent at $1.12 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.