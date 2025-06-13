Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.43 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 5.25 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.69 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $3.06 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.52 cent at $1.09 a pound.

