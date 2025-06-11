Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 5.25 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 3.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 3.5 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 3.25 cents at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.18 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.22 cent at $3.13 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $1.08 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.