Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 5.5 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 6 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.62 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $3.02 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $1.05 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.