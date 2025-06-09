Grains flat, livestock flat

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were flat in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were flat in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.44 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.84 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.57 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.10 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $1.05 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.