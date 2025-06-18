GMS: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.…

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.