Gifts for Men: 12 Best Healthy Gifts This Year

If you’re searching for a gift for your dad’s birthday, Father’s Day or a seasonal holiday, gifts that can help him stay healthy and vibrant for years to come are a great option.

Instead of giving the man in your life another tie or pair of slippers, consider these 12 healthy gift ideas.

1. Fitness Tracker

If he doesn’t already have one, consider a wearable fitness tracker, such as a Fitbit or Apple Watch.

These wearable devices can help him keep track of his steps, measure his heart rate and log his exercise. Many of the more advanced fitness trackers also include features that can monitor blood pressure, measure blood oxygen levels and keep track of sleep patterns to help him gauge his overall health every day.

“Because movement is vital to heart health, a fitness tracker will help keep your father’s heart strong and ensure he gets the recommended 30 to 45 minutes of moderate intensity exercise (working hard to raise your heart rate and breaking a sweat) every day,” says Dr. Kinjan Parikh, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health in New York.

With all the helpful features, he can get the most out of the fitness tracker by wearing it regularly.

2. Massage Gun

While going to a spa for a massage is a great way to relieve tension and sore muscles, busy dads may not always have the time in their busy schedules to book an appointment. That’s where massage guns come in: They’re portable and convenient, allowing dads the ability to alleviate muscle aches and pains wherever they are.

These handheld devices use fast, repetitive pressure and vibration — known as percussive therapy — to increase blood flow, reduce muscle soreness and improve recovery in targeted areas of the muscle.

3. Sleep Sound Machine

Quality sleep plays an integral role in our physical and mental health, so it’s important to get the right amount of sleep.

Most adults should get at least 7 hours of quality rest each night. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 American adults don’t get enough sleep, increasing their risk of developing chronic health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and mental health issues.

Whether stress is affecting his sleep or he struggles with a sleep disorder, like insomnia, a sound machine can help dads get better rest. These devices have several noise options — such as white or brown noise, nature sounds or soothing tunes — to block background noises and promote quality sleep.

4. Meditation Session

A meditation session, in particular, is a generous gift to help the man in your life sharpen his focus, improve his awareness and boost his overall health.

Like massage therapy, meditation can relieve anxiety, tension and worry. When practiced properly, meditation can help eliminate streams of thoughts that may be crowding the mind and causing stress.

If he’s never experienced any of the various forms of meditation, he may come away from a session wanting to learn and experience more. It’s a great way to decompress, relax and learn techniques to enhance attention, emotional awareness, kindness and compassion.

Should he decide to take up the practice on a regular basis, it requires only a quiet setting, comfortable positioning, relaxed breathing and an open attitude to engage in mindfulness exercises to reduce stress and anxiety.

5. Personal Nutrition Counseling

If your dad is interested in healthy living or if he could benefit from eating a healthier diet, you might consider giving him a session with a registered dietitian or nutritionist. After all, it’s always a good idea for your father to plan for healthy living and aging

“We use nutrition to prevent and treat disease because food is medicine,” says Dr. Zhaoping Li, a nutrition physician specialist at UCLA.

If you’re looking for a nutritionist to send your dad to, consider a nutrition physician specialist. You can find one through the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists.

A nutritionist will look at what dad is eating and assess his individual needs. They’ll help design an eating plan for him that will maintain body function, muscle mass and bone mass.

6. Personal Training Session

If your father doesn’t work out with a personal trainer or needs to spice up his fitness routine, you might consider giving him a session with a certified fitness specialist. A personal trainer can motivate dad to work out when he doesn’t feel like it, give him exercise tips and help him level up with different ways to build muscle.

A personal trainer can give your dad individual attention, structure, assess his level of fitness, show him how to properly use the gym equipment and help him create an exercise program tailored just for him.

A personal trainer can also work with your dad on a plan for how to achieve his goals. He’ll likely feel accomplished when the session ends and may sign up for more.

7. Home Exercise Equipment

Perhaps your dad would rather work out at home or simply like to have the option of building out a home gym. For this, dumbbells are good at-home exercise tools. They come in various weights, but you can also buy a set that includes options to adjust the size and weight. Try to determine dad’s level of strength before you purchase them.

Dumbbells are a great way to build strength to fight off age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, and promote endurance and stability, but doing the right workouts with them can also help to strengthen bones and the heart.

8. Blender

Blenders are versatile kitchen appliances that can help dad make healthy smoothies and stay on top of his nutrition. Encourage him to make smoothies with fruits, vegetables and other nutrients that are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Dad can add berries and nuts to increase his fiber intake and Greek yogurt, milk, oats, almonds, peanut butter and bananas to add protein.

Depending on your budget and your dad’s preferences, you can either get him a portable smoothie blender, which is rechargeable and great for travel, or a heavy-duty blender, which can be used to make healthy smoothies and soups.

9. Pedicure

If your dad isn’t a person who gets regular professional pedicures, a gift of a pedicure may change his mind. Dr. Meghan Kelly, assistant professor of foot and ankle therapy at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, stresses the importance of foot care. The clipping and manicuring of toenails can help prevent injury and ingrown toenails. An ingrown toenail occurs when the corner or side of a toenail grows into the flesh, causing pain, swelling, inflamed skin and infection. Exfoliating dead skin during a pedicure encourages new skin cells to grow, and buffing the tops of the nails promotes circulation.

A part of a pedicure that dad may especially enjoy is the foot massage, which can improve range of motion in the joints of the feet and can also help activate the tiny muscles in the feet.

“Not only will a pedicure massage encourage overall circulation in the feet, it will likely reduce dad’s stress and anxiety,” Kelly says.

10. Air Purifier

Environmental irritants and airborne allergens are everywhere. Harmful gasses and airborne particles are surely present in dad’s home and office. Small particles unseen by the naked eye can get deep into the lungs and create inflammation and lead to illness. If dad’s been sneezing, congested and experiencing other allergy symptoms, he’s likely reacting to some irritant in the air and could use this gift.

“The only air worth breathing is fresh air,” says Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonologist at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

To help him breathe more easily and stay healthier, especially if he has seasonal allergies, an air purifier may be the perfect gift. Opt for a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can remove pollen, mold, pet dander, dust and and other pollutants from the air.

11. Pickleball Equipment

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. If dad hasn’t played yet, you may want to give him some equipment to get started.

Pickleball is fast-paced, easy to learn and requires very little equipment. Think about giving your dad a pickleball paddle, a ball and maybe even a paddle cover.

“Pickleball is the perfect kind of sport to help improve health and longevity,” says Dr. Megan Kamath, a cardiologist at UCLA Health.

Playing pickleball will give dad a good heart-healthy workout that will get his heart rate up. The stress on muscles and bones can help him build stronger shoulder muscles.

The sport will also help his balance and coordination to prevent falls and improve his brain health. It’s likely he’ll also meet some new and interesting people.

12. Posture Corrector

If your dad is like one of millions of people who have bad posture from slouching over office desks, hunching over their phones or sitting too much, consider getting them a posture corrector back brace. While it’s not the flashiest gift idea, these tools can make a significant improvement in his spinal alignment — and overall health.

That’s because bad posture, like a hunched back, is associated with various health issues, including back pain, headaches, respiratory problems and poor digestion. By promoting good posture, these back braces can help alleviate shoulder, neck and back pain.

Update 06/04/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.