G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Friday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $583.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, G-III Apparel said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.14 billion.

