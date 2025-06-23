FactSet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $148.5 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $585.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.3 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion.

