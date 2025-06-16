Enzo Biochem: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZB) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZB) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmingdale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

