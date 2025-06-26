Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Thursday reported earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Thursday reported earnings of $22 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $158.7 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

