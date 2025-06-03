Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $57.8 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $57.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $940.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $938.8 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.70 per share.

