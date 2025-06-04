Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $343.4…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $343.4 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.54 billion.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $19.1 billion.

