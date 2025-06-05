DocuSign: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $72.1 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $72.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $763.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $777 million to $781 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion.

