Discover the Best Companies for Pay and Benefits

Quality of pay is one of the most important factors employees evaluate when considering working for a company.
In fact, 23% of workers say pay is the most important part of a job, according to a survey of more than 7,000 respondents that ran on the U.S. News Careers website from January 2024 to January 2025.
That survey ran as part of the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For rating, which highlights the top companies for pay, work-life balance, stability, comfort, belonging and professional development. When readers ranked those six metrics in order of importance, pay was the No. 1 factor cited.
So, which companies shine when it comes to quality of pay? Here are 30 that scored well on that element of the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For ratings. They run the gamut of industries and company sizes and are listed in alphabetical order.
Keep in mind that your compensation will depend on your role, experience, negotiation skills and other factors.
Airbnb
Industry: Hospitality and entertainment
Headquarters: San Francisco
Description: Airbnb is a rental-focused home-listing platform.
Learn more about Airbnb.
Altria
Industry: Consumer products
Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia
Description: Altria provides a portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. consumers.
Learn more about Altria.
Ansys
Industry: Engineering and construction
Headquarters: Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
Description: Ansys specializes in engineering simulation software.
Learn more about Ansys.
Broadcom
Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Description: Broadcom designs, develops and supplies a range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions.
Learn more about Broadcom.
CACI
Industry: Aerospace and defense
Headquarters: Reston, Virginia
Description: CACI offers expertise and technology solutions related to national security.
Learn more about CACI.
DHI Group Inc.
Industry: Consulting and human resources
Headquarters: Centennial, Colorado
Description: DHI Group is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces focusing on technology roles.
Learn more about DHI Group Inc.
Duolingo
Industry: Education and public services
Headquarters: Pittsburgh
Description: Duolingo is a mobile learning platform recognized for its language-learning offerings.
Learn more about Duolingo.
California Resources Corporation
Industry: Energy and resources
Headquarters: Long Beach, California
Description: California Resources Corporation is an energy and carbon management company.
Learn more about California Resources Corporation.
Dropbox
Industry: Information technology
Headquarters: San Francisco
Description: Dropbox is an information technology company best known for its digital storage offerings.
Learn more about Dropbox.
Edison International
Industry: Energy and resources
Headquarters: Rosemead, California
Description: Edison International is a U.S. electric utility holding company.
Learn more about Edison International.
ESCO Technologies
Industry: Engineering and construction
Headquarters: St. Louis
Description: ESCO Technologies provides engineered products and solutions.
Learn more about ESCO Technologies.
JBG Smith
Industry: Real estate and facilities management
Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Description: JPG Smith develops, owns, operates and invests in mixed-use properties in and around the District of Columbia.
Learn more about JBG Smith.
MarketAxess
Industry: Finance and insurance
Headquarters: New York City
Description: MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform.
Learn more about MarketAxess.
Medifast Inc.
Industry: Consumer products
Headquarters: Baltimore
Description: Medifast is a health and wellness company.
Learn more about Medifast Inc.
MSCI
Industry: Finance and insurance
Headquarters: New York City
Description: MSCI provides decision support tools and services for investors.
Learn more about MSCI.
Nvidia
Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Description: Nvidia is a company specializing in accelerated computing.
Learn more about Nvidia.
PagerDuty
Industry: Information technology
Headquarters: San Francisco
Description: PagerDuty is a digital operations management company offering the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.
Learn more about PagerDuty.
Peloton
Industry: Hospitality and entertainment
Headquarters: New York City
Description: Peloton is a fitness equipment, software, coaching and community platform.
Learn more about Peloton.
Phillip Morris
Industry: Consumer products
Headquarters: Stamford, Connecticut
Description: Philip Morris is an international consumer goods company offering cigarettes and smoke-free products.
Learn more about Phillip Morris.
Prologis
Industry: Real estate and facilities management
Headquarters: San Francisco
Description: Prologis is a company focused on logistics solutions.
Learn more about Prologis.
Qualcomm
Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture
Headquarters: San Diego
Description: Qualcomm provides solutions that enable intelligent computing.
Learn more about Qualcomm.
Industry: Media and communications
Headquarters: San Francisco
Description: Reddit is an online community platform.
Learn more about Reddit.
Relay Therapeutics
Industry: Health care and research
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Description: Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company.
Learn more about Relay Therapeutics.
Roblox
Industry: Media and communications
Headquarters: San Mateo, California
Description: Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform.
Learn more about Roblox.
Ryder
Industry: Transportation and logistics
Headquarters: Coral Gables, Florida
Description: Ryder is a port-to-door logistics and transportation company.
Learn more about Ryder.
Sage Therapeutics
Industry: Health care and research
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Description: Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company providing brain health medicines.
Learn more about Sage Therapeutics.
Sempra
Industry: Energy and resources
Headquarters: San Diego
Description: Sempra is a North American energy infrastructure company.
Learn more about Sempra.
SentinelOne
Industry: Information technology
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Description: SentinelOne is an artificial-intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform.
Learn more about SentinelOne.
Tradeweb Markets
Industry: Finance and insurance
Headquarters: New York City
Description: Tradeweb Markets operates electronic marketplaces for various financial products.
Learn more about Tradeweb Markets.
Vertex
Industry: Health care and research
Headquarters: Boston
Description: Vertex is a global biotechnology company.
Learn more about Vertex.
Explore U.S. News’ Best Companies to Work For Lists
For more on how U.S. News determined the Best Companies to Work For, review our methodology. In addition, explore lists on the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Internships and Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving on the U.S. News website.
