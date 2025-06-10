Discover the Best Companies for Pay and Benefits

Quality of pay is one of the most important factors employees evaluate when considering working for a company. In fact,…

Quality of pay is one of the most important factors employees evaluate when considering working for a company.

In fact, 23% of workers say pay is the most important part of a job, according to a survey of more than 7,000 respondents that ran on the U.S. News Careers website from January 2024 to January 2025.

That survey ran as part of the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For rating, which highlights the top companies for pay, work-life balance, stability, comfort, belonging and professional development. When readers ranked those six metrics in order of importance, pay was the No. 1 factor cited.

[Read: What Makes a Company Great to Work For?]

So, which companies shine when it comes to quality of pay? Here are 30 that scored well on that element of the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For ratings. They run the gamut of industries and company sizes and are listed in alphabetical order.

Keep in mind that your compensation will depend on your role, experience, negotiation skills and other factors.

[Read: The Qualities of a Great Company, According to Workers]

Airbnb

Industry: Hospitality and entertainment

Headquarters: San Francisco

Description: Airbnb is a rental-focused home-listing platform.

Learn more about Airbnb.

Altria

Industry: Consumer products

Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia

Description: Altria provides a portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. consumers.

Learn more about Altria.

Ansys

Industry: Engineering and construction

Headquarters: Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

Description: Ansys specializes in engineering simulation software.

Learn more about Ansys.

Broadcom

Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Description: Broadcom designs, develops and supplies a range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions.

Learn more about Broadcom.

CACI

Industry: Aerospace and defense

Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Description: CACI offers expertise and technology solutions related to national security.

Learn more about CACI.

DHI Group Inc.

Industry: Consulting and human resources

Headquarters: Centennial, Colorado

Description: DHI Group is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces focusing on technology roles.

Learn more about DHI Group Inc.

Duolingo

Industry: Education and public services

Headquarters: Pittsburgh

Description: Duolingo is a mobile learning platform recognized for its language-learning offerings.

Learn more about Duolingo.

California Resources Corporation

Industry: Energy and resources

Headquarters: Long Beach, California

Description: California Resources Corporation is an energy and carbon management company.

Learn more about California Resources Corporation.

Dropbox

Industry: Information technology

Headquarters: San Francisco

Description: Dropbox is an information technology company best known for its digital storage offerings.

Learn more about Dropbox.

[READ: Best Food Delivery App Companies to Work For.]

Edison International

Industry: Energy and resources

Headquarters: Rosemead, California

Description: Edison International is a U.S. electric utility holding company.

Learn more about Edison International.

ESCO Technologies

Industry: Engineering and construction

Headquarters: St. Louis

Description: ESCO Technologies provides engineered products and solutions.

Learn more about ESCO Technologies.

JBG Smith

Industry: Real estate and facilities management

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Description: JPG Smith develops, owns, operates and invests in mixed-use properties in and around the District of Columbia.

Learn more about JBG Smith.

MarketAxess

Industry: Finance and insurance

Headquarters: New York City

Description: MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform.

Learn more about MarketAxess.

Medifast Inc.

Industry: Consumer products

Headquarters: Baltimore

Description: Medifast is a health and wellness company.

Learn more about Medifast Inc.

MSCI

Industry: Finance and insurance

Headquarters: New York City

Description: MSCI provides decision support tools and services for investors.

Learn more about MSCI.

Nvidia

Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Description: Nvidia is a company specializing in accelerated computing.

Learn more about Nvidia.

PagerDuty

Industry: Information technology

Headquarters: San Francisco

Description: PagerDuty is a digital operations management company offering the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

Learn more about PagerDuty.

Peloton

Industry: Hospitality and entertainment

Headquarters: New York City

Description: Peloton is a fitness equipment, software, coaching and community platform.

Learn more about Peloton.

Phillip Morris

Industry: Consumer products

Headquarters: Stamford, Connecticut

Description: Philip Morris is an international consumer goods company offering cigarettes and smoke-free products.

Learn more about Phillip Morris.

Prologis

Industry: Real estate and facilities management

Headquarters: San Francisco

Description: Prologis is a company focused on logistics solutions.

Learn more about Prologis.

Qualcomm

Industry: Manufacturing and agriculture

Headquarters: San Diego

Description: Qualcomm provides solutions that enable intelligent computing.

Learn more about Qualcomm.

Reddit

Industry: Media and communications

Headquarters: San Francisco

Description: Reddit is an online community platform.

Learn more about Reddit.

Relay Therapeutics

Industry: Health care and research

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Description: Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company.

Learn more about Relay Therapeutics.

Roblox

Industry: Media and communications

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Description: Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform.

Learn more about Roblox.

Ryder

Industry: Transportation and logistics

Headquarters: Coral Gables, Florida

Description: Ryder is a port-to-door logistics and transportation company.

Learn more about Ryder.

Sage Therapeutics

Industry: Health care and research

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Description: Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company providing brain health medicines.

Learn more about Sage Therapeutics.

Sempra

Industry: Energy and resources

Headquarters: San Diego

Description: Sempra is a North American energy infrastructure company.

Learn more about Sempra.

SentinelOne

Industry: Information technology

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Description: SentinelOne is an artificial-intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform.

Learn more about SentinelOne.

Tradeweb Markets

Industry: Finance and insurance

Headquarters: New York City

Description: Tradeweb Markets operates electronic marketplaces for various financial products.

Learn more about Tradeweb Markets.

Vertex

Industry: Health care and research

Headquarters: Boston

Description: Vertex is a global biotechnology company.

Learn more about Vertex.

Explore U.S. News’ Best Companies to Work For Lists

For more on how U.S. News determined the Best Companies to Work For, review our methodology. In addition, explore lists on the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Internships and Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving on the U.S. News website.

More from U.S. News

17 Work-Life Balance Quotes and Tips From CEOs

CEOs Weigh in on What Makes a Great Company to Work For

Best Jobs for Surviving the Trump Era, According to the Experts

Discover the Best Companies for Pay and Benefits originally appeared on usnews.com