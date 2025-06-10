Designer Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $686.9 million in the period.

