Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $567.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.