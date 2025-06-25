Daktronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $172.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.1 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $756.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT

