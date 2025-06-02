Current U.S. Travel Advisories for June 2025

Summer travel is ramping up, and so are the number of advisories — not just for U.S. travelers heading to…

Summer travel is ramping up, and so are the number of advisories — not just for U.S. travelers heading to other countries, but also for international travelers bound for the U.S. However, some advisories aren’t necessarily cause for alarm, nor do they mean you need to cancel your trip. Read on to understand what travel advisories mean, which destinations are currently impacted and how you can prepare.

U.S. Travel Advisory Levels

The U.S. Department of State uses travel advisories to outline the risks associated with going to a specific destination and the safety precautions U.S. travelers can and should take. There are four different tiers for U.S. travel advisories.

Level Travel Advisory Level 1 Exercise normal precautions Level 2 Exercise increased caution Level 3 Reconsider travel Level 4 Do not travel

U.S. Travel Advisories

Level 4: Do Not Travel

— Afghanistan

— Belarus

— Burkina Faso

— Burma (Myanmar)

— Central African Republic

— Democratic Republic of the Congo

— Haiti

— Iran

— Iraq

— Lebanon

— Libya

— Mali

— North Korea

— Russia

— Somalia

— South Sudan

— Sudan

— Syria

— Ukraine

— Venezuela

— Yemen

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

— Bangladesh

— Burundi

— Chad

— Colombia

— Egypt

— Ethiopia

— Guatemala

— Guinea-Bissau

— Guyana

— Honduras

— Macau

— Mauritania

— Mozambique

— New Caledonia

— Nicaragua

— Niger

— Nigeria

— Pakistan

— Papua New Guinea

— Trinidad and Tobago

— Uganda

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Note: Jamaica, while on the list, was downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 advisory on May 29.

— Albania

— Algeria

— Angola

— Antarctica

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Belgium

— Belize

— Benin

— Bolivia

— Bosnia and Herzegovina

— Botswana

— Brazil

— Cameroon

— Chile

— China

— Comoros

— Costa Rica

— Cote d’Ivoire

— Cuba

— Denmark

— Djibouti

— Dominican Republic

— Ecuador

— Equatorial Guinea

— Eritrea

— Eswatini

— France

— Gabon

— Germany

— Ghana

— Greenland

— Guinea

— Hong Kong

— India

— Indonesia

— Italy

— Jamaica

— Jordan

— Kenya

— Kosovo

— Laos

— Lesotho

— Liberia

— Madagascar

— Malawi

— Maldives

— Moldova

— Morocco

— Namibia

— Nepal

— Netherlands

— Oman

— Panama

— Peru

— Philippines

— Republic of the Congo

— Rwanda

— Saudi Arabia

— Serbia

— Sierra Leone

— Solomon Island

— South Africa

— Spain

— Sri Lanka

— Sweden

— Tajikistan

— Tanzania

— The Bahamas

— The Gambia

— Timor-Leste

— Togo

— Tunisia

— Turkey

— Turks and Caicos

— United Arab Emirates

— United Kingdom

— Uruguay

— Zimbabwe

Destinations with a Level 1 advisory — Exercise normal precautions — are not listed.

Other

Countries in this category have advisories that vary in severity based on state or region.

— Israel

— Mexico

International Advisories (Travel to the U.S.)

Several countries as well as WorldPride 2025 event organizers have issued an advisory for trans-identifying and nonbinary individuals who are traveling to the U.S. Officials warn citizens that if their passport has a different gender marker than the one assigned at birth, they may be denied entry into the U.S.

Some destinations are also warning citizens about strict U.S. immigration laws and the possibility of detainment, while others are urging citizens to contact their local embassy and/or airline to stay abreast of any changes.

The following countries have issued travel advisories for the U.S. in recent months:

— Belgium

— Canada

— Denmark

— Finland

— France

— Germany

— Ireland

— Netherlands

— Portugal

— United Kingdom

CDC Travel Advisories

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all international travelers be fully vaccinated against measles, a highly contagious respiratory virus. The CDC notes that travelers can easily contract the virus in airports and train stations and at tourist attractions and large events, among other places.

Travel Safety Tips

— Consider travel insurance: Look for a cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) policy, which enables you to cancel your trip in the event of a serious travel advisory — and recoup most of the cost.

— Stay aware of your surroundings: This guidance applies at all times (whether your destination has a travel advisory or not).

— Secure your valuables: Lock them in a hotel safe or store them in an anti-theft travel bag, such as the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger. This bag features an RFID-blocking organizer for credit cards, passports and other sensitive documents.

— Record local emergency numbers: Save the number for police, fire and ambulance services in your destination.

— Inform someone you trust: Share your itinerary with a trusted family member or friend back home.

You might also be interested in:

— Can You Fly Without a REAL ID?

— What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled

— Are You Eligible to Renew Your Passport Online?

— Carry-on Luggage Sizes Guide

— Travel Insurance Directory

More from U.S. News

What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled

Can You Fly Without a REAL ID?

Are You Eligible to Renew Your Passport Online?

Current U.S. Travel Advisories for June 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com