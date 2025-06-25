Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million…

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.4 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $87.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.