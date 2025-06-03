CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $110.2 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.44 to $3.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion.

