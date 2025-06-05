Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $821.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.6 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year.

