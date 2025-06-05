Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $94 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.08, a decrease of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

