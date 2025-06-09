Comtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported earnings of $33.9 million in…

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported earnings of $33.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.1 million.

