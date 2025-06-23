Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $83.1…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $83.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

