Collectively we secure the enterprise

Successful CISOs appreciate the power of collaboration with peers facing similar challenges. CapitalCISO brings together preeminent CISOs from Washington D.C.’s…

CapitalCISO brings together preeminent CISOs from Washington D.C.’s capital area’s largest organizations to enhance leadership effectiveness, mitigate risks, and recognize shared successes. Member-led, non-commercial programs foster meaningful professional relationships, empowering CISOs to protect their organizations and develop cyber resilience.

Through year-round, secure, member-focused events and interactions, the collective expertise of CISOs creates remarkable organizational value. The answer is in the room. Sharing best practices and experiences in a confidential, collaborative environment helps everyone win. Together, we are building a collective defense.

The Inspire Leadership Network connects CISOs with members across 15 chapters, with more to come in 2025. Experienced leaders understand the “superpower” of trusted relationships with other leading CISOs, which strengthens security…