Clever Credit: My Ex-Wife Signed Up for a Credit Card in My Name. What Do I Do?

Dear Clever Credit,

My ex-wife and I had a bit of a messy divorce. It’s been a couple of months since everything was finalized, and I noticed something strange on my credit report: charges on a card I didn’t apply for. Long story short, I found out my ex-wife applied for a credit card in my name, maxed it out and then refused to pay. Which means I’m now technically on the hook and my credit score is suffering for it. What should I do?

Signed,

Divorced and Discouraged

Dear Discouraged,

Oof, I’m sorry to hear that. If your ex applied for a credit card in your name without your permission, that is technically identity theft.

There are a few steps you can take to get your credit back on track. Just know it may include filing a police report against your ex (if you choose to go that route).

First, if you haven’t already, call the bank or issuer and explain the situation. You may not have a card number, but the issuer can likely look up your account via Social Security number. The issuer can then close the account and start an investigation on its end. Keep track of all this information, by the way.

Next, you’ll want to report the identity theft. You’ll do this in two places: the Federal Trade Commission and with your local police department. The report will help you plead your case to the credit bureaus. If you go this route, it’s important to note that, depending on the amount, your ex may serve jail time. So just make sure you’re OK with that possibility.

Finally, you’ll need to dispute the charges with each credit bureau. Experian, TransUnion and Equifax each have websites where you can go to start the dispute process. Be prepared to contact the bureaus by mail as well, since the disputes have to do with identity theft. This is where you’ll provide any additional information needed by the credit bureaus.

One more step I’d recommend is freezing your credit until this is sorted. Your ex-wife may have only applied for one card in your name, but she could apply for more. Freezing your credit ensures this stops with one card.

Also, if you’re worried your ex will continue trying to use your Social Security number to apply for other financial products, you might want to consider signing up for some kind of identity theft protection and/or fraud alert.

Don’t forget to keep everything! Every document, the name of every representative you speak to, credit card statement, etc. If you have to go to court, these documents will help prove you did everything in your power to fix the issue.

Good luck!

