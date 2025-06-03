Citi Trends: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $871,000 in…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $871,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $201.7 million in the period.

