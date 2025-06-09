Citi Rebrands Card as Citi Strata With Increased and Expanded Rewards

Within the last year, Citi debuted the Citi Strata Premier? Card to replace its Citi Premier Card. And now, it’s…

Within the last year, Citi debuted the Citi Strata Premier? Card to replace its Citi Premier Card. And now, it’s updating its portfolio again to introduce the Citi Strata? Card. It will replace the existing Citi Rewards+ Card — and it’s loaded with new ThankYou® points earnings opportunities.

What’s Changing

The new version of the no-annual-fee credit card isn’t just changing its name — it’s also increasing its everyday spending categories and their earnings, with an additional bonus category that you select.

As you can see, the rewards opportunities are bumped up significantly. The self-selected category also includes some nontraditional choices. For example, pet owners who use services like grooming and day care offered by their pet supply stores can cash in, while the live entertainment bonus is great for those who frequently go to concerts and sporting events.

Citi Strata? cardholders will also have access to World Elite Mastercard?benefits, including Lyft discounts and credits, Mastercard ID theft protection?and more.

On the downside, some of the unique features of the current Citi Rewards+ Card are phasing out. This includes the automatic points “roundup” to the nearest 10 points on each purchase. And cardholders will no longer benefit from a 10% points bonus on the first 100,000 points redeemed annually. But with the enhanced rewards and a substantial increase in bonus categories, cardholders probably won’t miss those old features all that much.

When Changes Take Effect

Existing Citi Rewards+ cardholders will have access to the new Citi Strata? Card benefits on July 20. However, new customers won’t be able to apply for this card until later in the year.

