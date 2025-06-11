Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $62.4 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $62.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

