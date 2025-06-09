Casey’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $98.3 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $546.5 million, or $14.64 per share.

Casey’s shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $438.74, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.