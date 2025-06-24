Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $565 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $565 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $6.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.21 billion.

Carnival shares have declined 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 2%. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.

