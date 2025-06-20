CarMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $210.4 million.…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

